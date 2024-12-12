Urgent Call for Action on Nigerian BEA Scholars' Challenges Abroad

The motion notes the commitment of the Nigerian Government to education and human capital development through the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) initiative, which provides scholarships for Nigerian students to pursue education abroad.

Cognizant that the BEA scholarship is a vital instrument for equipping Nigerian students with necessary skills, knowledge, and expertise in various fields of study to contribute to national development.

Concerned that there is an increasing number of BEA scholars who are facing numerous challenges in the course of the program, some of these challenges include delays in stipend payments and shortfalls in stipend disbursements, reduction in supplementation allowances, Accommodation challenges, Health and welfare concerns as well as late dispatch of new students to host countries that adversely affect their ability to focus on their academic pursuits.

Worried that the financial and logistical difficulties encountered by BEA scholars abroad are not only detrimental to their academic performance but it also negatively affects the reputation of the Nigerian Government’s scholarship programs.

Further worried that the lack of a comprehensive intervention from the Nigerian Government, Nigerian Embassies, and relevant stakeholders in addressing these challenges could undermine the effectiveness and sustainability of the BEA scholarship program.