Truck driver loses control and dies in Kara Bridge accident – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Wednesday confirmed the death of a truck driver who was involved in an accident around Kara Bridge.

The Permanent Secretary of the agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this in a statement, said that LASEMA received a distress call at about 04.26hrs.

“Following distress calls received through the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines at 04.26hrs, LASEMA activated the state’s emergency response plans and team from Command and Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Upon arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a truck, registration number unknown laden with several rolls of coils of steel and a 40ft container were involved in the accident.

“Investigation conducted revealed that the articulated truck driver who was on motion, in a bid to avoid collision with a 40-foot container on the road lost control and fell on its side resulting in the discharge of its cargo,” he said.