Troops destroy 23 illegal refineries, arrest 25 in anti-bunkering raids in Delta

The tanker truck was impounded along the Eneka-Tank stretch of the East-West Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.

On the same day, troops deactivated seven illegal refining sites, seized four fibre boats, and recovered 12,000 litres of stolen petroleum products in the Karakarma area of Degema LGA.

Additionally, soldiers conducting anti-illegal bunkering operations in Bille, Degema LGA, destroyed two illegal refineries, three receivers, and three large metallic cooking pots filled with over 2,400 litres of products