Trigger-happy policeman gun down teenager over fireworks

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday night in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, when a 17-year-old boy, Emeka Odogwu, was shot dead by a police officer. The fatal encounter unfolded after police officers responded to a report of fireworks, locally known as "knockouts," allegedly found in Odogwu's possession.

According to eyewitnesses, the police arrived in the area to apprehend the teenager. However, when they attempted to arrest him, Odogwu resisted and tried to flee. In the ensuing struggle, one of the officers opened fire, fatally wounding the young man. The shooting has since sparked outrage in the community.

The Delta State Police Command swiftly acted on the incident. In a statement on Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe confirmed that the officer responsible for the shooting had been identified and detained for questioning. Edafe added that the state’s Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, was personally overseeing the investigation into the matter.

"The Commissioner of Police has assured the family that justice will be served," Edafe stated, emphasizing that the case was being taken seriously. The killing of Odogwu has raised concerns about police conduct in the state, with calls for a thorough investigation and accountability.