Trainee herbalist says he was under spell when he killed his 41-day-old son

A trainee herbalist who identified himself as Ifagbenga Taiwo, has confessed to slaughtering his 41-day-old son in a spell-induced frenzy. The tragic incident unfolded in the Keesi area of Adatan, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The baby's mother, Raimat Wasilat, had left her son on a bed while she was washing clothes outside. Upon returning, she was horrified to find her infant with a slit throat. She immediately raised an alarm, alerting neighbors and the police.

Ogun State Police Command swiftly responded to the scene and arrested Taiwo. During interrogation, the suspect revealed that he had been under a spell when he committed the heinous act. Taiwo explained that he had left his home to fetch some protective charms.

Upon returning, he felt an overwhelming urge to commit a crime, as if an unseen force was controlling his actions. In a moment of darkness, he picked up a knife and inflicted the fatal wound on his innocent child.

When asked if he had allegedly killed his son in an attempt to divorce his wife, Taiwo replied, “I love my wife, and I did not plan to divorce her. I don’t know how it happened. I have done it before I realised what I did.” “I fled after doing it because I didn’t know what to do. I am sorry about what I did.”

Overwhelmed with remorse, the suspect pleaded for leniency and forgiveness. He claimed that he was not in his right mind during the incident and that he deeply regretted his actions. The tragic event has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the devastating consequences of such senseless acts of violence.