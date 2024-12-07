Tinubu's promises reaffirmed in Shinkafi's reappointment — Zamfara miners

The Zamfara State chapter of the Association of Small Scale Miners of Nigeria has called on Hajia Fatima Umaru-Shinkafi, the re-appointed Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF) and the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI), to use her position to create jobs and revitalise the sector.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Rabiu, the association emphasised that Shinkafi’s reappointment reflects Nigerians' trust and aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for a prosperous and equitable nation.

“Her appointment should further consolidate, deepen, and strengthen the solid minerals sector,” Rabiu said, describing the move as a testament to the administration’s commitment to empowering women.

The group urged Shinkafi to attract foreign investors, empower local miners, and provide jobs for thousands of youths.

The association lauded Shinkafi’s previous efforts in the sector and expressed confidence in her ability to drive the non-oil economy to new heights.

“We urge Nigerians to support this woman of destiny in our collective quest for a better society,” the statement read.

The miners also highlighted the sector’s potential to transform Nigeria’s economy, underscoring the need for strategic leadership and collaboration with key stakeholders to harness its untapped resources effectively.