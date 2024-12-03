Tinubu's govt moves for increased investment in Niger Delta with new initiative

The Tinubu-led administration, in collaboration with Niger Delta States, has launched a renewed drive to boost investment and trade in the region through the Niger Delta Economic and Investment Summit (NDEIS).

Held in Port Harcourt, the summit aimed to provide sustainable livelihoods for youth, strengthen economic activities, and create entrepreneurship opportunities.

Representing Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Ordu expressed optimism about leveraging the state’s abundant human capital.

“This summit, championed by visionary youth leaders, will enlarge the state’s economic base and create entrepreneurs who can employ others,” she said.

The Minister of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, represented by Dr. Shuaib Belgore, echoed the importance of collaboration.

“Partnerships with regional states are crucial to ensuring development reaches the grassroots,” Belgore stated.

Chief Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), praised the initiative, aligning it with the Commission’s mission to empower the region’s youth.

He also urged multinationals to relocate their headquarters to the Niger Delta, emphasising its safety and economic potential.

Ambassador Kenule Nwiya, founder of NDEIS and NDIFTE, commended President Tinubu for prioritising Niger Delta development.

He lauded the supportive environment created by state governments, noting, “This summit is a strategic platform for giving back to the people of this oil-rich region.”

Keynote speaker Dr Richard Okoye highlighted the need for health sector investment, advocating for a budgetary focus on healthcare to foster a productive population.

He also urged regional collaboration to position the Niger Delta as a hub for medical tourism. The summit showcased the participation of organisations like NG Eagle Airline and Save A Life Foundation, which provided free medical consultations and treatments.

Traditional rulers, youth leaders, civil society groups, and local government officials from Rivers State also attended.

As a precursor to the Niger Delta International Festival and Trade Expo in December, the event underscored the region’s commitment to economic and social development.