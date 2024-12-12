Tinubu set to present ₦47.9trn 2025 Budget to lawmakers Tuesday, December 17

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will present the 2025 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

This was confirmed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during Thursday’s plenary session.

“The president has made his intention known to the National Assembly to present the 2025 budget to the joint session of the National Assembly on the 17th of December, 2024,” Akpabio stated.

The proposed budget is valued at an unprecedented ₦47.9 trillion, reflecting the administration's ambitious economic and development goals for the coming year.

The details of the budget were previously announced by Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu during a media briefing.

Analysts believe the presentation will set the tone for key legislative debates as lawmakers scrutinise allocations to critical sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

The hefty figure has already sparked mixed reactions from stakeholders, with some expressing optimism about the government's commitment to growth and others raising concerns about its potential impact on debt sustainability.

The presentation to the National Assembly marks a significant step in the budgetary process. It offers legislators the opportunity to review, debate, and approve the financial blueprint for 2025.