Tinubu sacks FUHSO pro-chancellor, chairman of council

President Bola Tinubu has dismissed Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO), Benue State.

The decision, announced Wednesday, November 20, was attributed to Salami’s disregard for Ministry of Education directives, which exacerbated the institution's ongoing leadership crisis.

In a statement signed by Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the presidency cited Salami’s suspension of FUHSO’s pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Innocent Ujah, without due process.

The action, deemed illegal by the Ministry of Education, led to directives for Ujah’s reinstatement, which Salami refused to obey.

“Despite the Federal Ministry of Education's call to revoke the unlawful suspension, Engr. Salami refused to comply and resorted to abusive and threatening behaviour towards Ministry officials, including the Permanent Secretary,” the statement said.

The ministry had previously objected to the council’s appointment of former Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ediga Agbo, who was no longer a university staff member, as Acting Vice-Chancellor.

In a November 1 letter, the ministry ordered Ujah’s reinstatement to complete his tenure, which ends on November 6, 2024.

The situation escalated when Prof. Ujah presided over a Senate meeting on November 5, leading to the election of Prof. Steve Obekpa Abah as Acting Vice-Chancellor. Salami, however, dismissed these developments, insisting Ujah’s suspension remained valid.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Prof. Innocent Ujah remains suspended and lacks any legal authority to convene a Senate meeting,” Salami said in a November 6 statement.