Tinubu responsible for distrust among Northerners over tax reform - Segun Sowunmi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain Segun Sowunmi has attributed the fierce opposition to President Bola Tinubu's tax reform bills to his alleged exclusionary approach to key economic appointments.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Sowunmi criticised the President for appointing Yoruba individuals to head major economic positions, including the Minister of Finance, the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Tax Reform Committee.

“They [Tinubu and his team] created this situation themselves. You can’t have FIRS chairman Yoruba, finance [minister] Yoruba, Customs [boss] Yoruba, CBN [governor] Yoruba,” Sowunmi remarked.

He argued that such appointments created distrust among northerners, who felt excluded from critical decision-making processes.

“The Yoruba people introduced the new tax regime, and naturally, people from other tribes will feel uneasy,” Sowunmi explained.

The PDP stalwart highlighted the tax reforms as commendable but noted that ethnic tensions had undermined their implementation.

“People are not in the National Assembly or the Senate just for themselves; they represent their people’s interests,” he said, justifying the backlash from northern lawmakers.

Sowunmi also emphasised the importance of diversity in governance to build trust.

“You may mean well, but people want representation at the table to ensure their interests are protected. No one will sit at the table and accept injury to their tribe,” he stated.