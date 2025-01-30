Nigeria's President Tinubu mourns victims of U.S. air tragedy

More than 60 people are feared dead after a midair collision between an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday, January 29.

The jet crashed into the icy Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport, making it one of the deadliest U.S. air disasters in over a decade.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined global leaders in mourning the victims.

In a statement via his official X handle, Tinubu expressed deep sorrow, saying, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident in Washington, D.C.

"On behalf of Nigeria, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people of the United States, and all affected by this profound loss."

He praised first responders for their bravery and added, "Nigeria stands in solidarity with the United States Government and its People, united in grief and hopeful for a new day."

No survivors

The District of Columbia Fire Chief John Donnelly confirmed on Thursday, January 30, that there were likely no survivors.

"At this point, we do not believe there were any survivors," he said.

Rescue teams have recovered 28 bodies so far, and search operations are ongoing.

Donnelly pledged, "We will work to find all the bodies and reunite them with their loved ones."

American Airlines confirmed that 60 passengers and four crew members were on board the ill-fated jet, while the U.S. military stated that three soldiers were aboard the Black Hawk helicopter on a training flight.

Following the tragedy, U.S. officials have suspended all helicopter flights for the involved Army unit.

Among the victims were ice skaters, families, and coaches returning from a competition in Wichita, Kansas.

Former world champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were also listed among the passengers.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu lamented the loss, saying, "We have been told that there are no survivors. We mourn with all those who have been impacted."

CBS News reported that divers have retrieved one of the aircraft’s two black boxes, which could provide crucial insights into the crash.