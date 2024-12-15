Tinubu, Kyari lauded for 'sincere effort' in restoring PH Refinery

Civil society groups, under the Forum of Civil Society Organisations in Nigeria, have lauded the revival of the Port Harcourt Refinery and recent reforms in the oil sector.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Chairman Comrade Friday Maduka described these developments as “landmark achievements.”

Maduka highlighted the refinery’s resumption of operations as a critical step in reducing Nigeria’s reliance on imported petroleum products.

He credited the success to the leadership of Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

“This success underscores the commitment of the NNPC Ltd under Mele Kyari to driving growth and development in the oil and gas sector,” Maduka said.

The Forum also celebrated the reduction in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), attributing it to the collaborative efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kyari.

According to Maduka, “This reduction reflects a sincere effort to ensure the oil sector delivers tangible benefits to the Nigerian people.”

Acknowledging the broader reforms in the oil sector, the Forum noted that these measures, though initially challenging, are already yielding results.

Maduka urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive as the industry transforms.

Praising Kyari’s leadership qualities, Maduka highlighted his commitment to transparency and accountability as pivotal in achieving these milestones.

“Mele Kyari’s ability to inspire trust and foster innovation has raised the bar in the oil and gas sector,” he stated.