Tax reform bills: How public engagement can shape policy - Information Minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has called on state governments contemplating the dissolution or downgrading of their Ministries of Information to reconsider, emphasising their importance in fostering national cohesion and engaging citizens in governance.

Idris made the appeal during his address at the 48th National Council of Information and National Orientation in Kaduna on Friday, December 13.

Speaking at the event, which focused on enhancing public information management for inclusive governance, Idris stressed that the role of Ministries of Information extends far beyond administrative functions.

"These Ministries serve as the bridge between government policies and the citizens they are designed to benefit," he explained, urging the need for transparency, accountability, and trust to strengthen democracy.

Idris emphasised that the Ministry of Information plays an essential role in educating the public about policies, programs, and initiatives, as well as combating misinformation.

In a time when information is both a tool and a weapon, he said, it is crucial to have a dedicated body managing the dissemination of information to avoid undermining public trust.

The minister also highlighted the importance of inclusivity in governance.

"To ensure that every citizen feels heard, informed, and included, Information Managers must make deliberate efforts," he stated, underscoring the need for technology and artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency and reach of public communication.

Idris further noted that public debate and participation are vital for refining policies and aligning them with people's aspirations.

He cited the ongoing debates surrounding President Tinubu's proposed Tax Reforms as an example of how public engagement can shape policy.

Additionally, Idris called for greater efforts to combat misinformation, a challenge he described as one of the biggest threats to governance and public trust.

He urged information officers to adopt fact-checking mechanisms and collaborate with media organisations to enhance public awareness.

In a move to strengthen media literacy, the minister announced that President Tinubu had approved the release of funds for the establishment of the UNESCO Category-2 Media and Information Literacy Institute at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) in Abuja.