Stampede tragedy: Oyo govt files murder charges against Ooni’s ex-Queen, others

The Oyo State Government has filed eight serious charges, including murder and manslaughter, against Naomi Silekunola, the former queen of the Ooni of Ife, and two others over the tragic stampede at a children’s funfair on December 18, 2024.

The incident, which occurred at Islamic High School, Bashorun, Ibadan, claimed the lives of 35 children.

The charge sheet, filed on January 10, 2025, at the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, listed Silekunola, Oriyomi Hamzat, a radio station proprietor, and Abdulahi Fasasi, the school principal, as defendants.

The state accused them of conspiracy, criminal negligence, and manslaughter under the Criminal Code of Oyo State.

The state alleged that the defendants failed to provide adequate security, crowd control, and medical facilities, which directly caused the stampede.

Musiliu Sofiat (8), Feyikemi Salam (1.5), and Laeef Muisi (8) were among the victims, highlighting the young age of those affected.

Gov Makinde vows to ensure justice for stampede victims

Governor Seyi Makinde previously vowed to ensure justice for the victims.

"This tragedy could have been averted. The state will hold those responsible accountable," he said.

The defendants, arrested on December 24, have remained in custody as the legal proceedings unfold.

Prosecutors detailed the defendants’ alleged negligence, stating, “Their failure to implement proper safety measures led to the loss of 35 innocent lives.”

Fasasi faces additional charges for his specific role in the event.

The charges reflect the government’s intent to prevent future tragedies.