Stakeholders react as Nigeria’s aviation sector achieves global recognition

Nigeria’s aviation sector has received global commendations for its progress, with Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo at the helm.

The Good Governance Advocates of Nigeria (GGAN) has praised the Tinubu administration for driving reforms that have elevated the country's global aviation compliance score.

Speaking in Abuja, Dr Opialu Fabian, Executive Director of GGAN, attributed this success to Keyamo’s “focused leadership and intentional reforms.”

Fabian highlighted several achievements under Keyamo’s leadership, including enhanced safety protocols that have earned international accolades and the seamless implementation of the Cape Town Convention, which aligns Nigeria’s aircraft financing and leasing practices with global standards.

“Minister Keyamo has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to safety and transparency, significantly improving Nigeria’s aviation compliance with international standards,” Fabian noted.

He also applauded the Minister’s emphasis on human capital development through training programmes and international collaborations, ensuring a sustainable and competent workforce in the aviation sector.

GGAN pointed to Keyamo’s proactive engagement with stakeholders as pivotal, fostering inclusivity and boosting confidence among industry operators.

“This collaborative approach has strengthened public trust and attracted foreign investment,” Fabian remarked.

Additionally, the Ministry’s decision to withdraw ticket exemptions for high-ranking individuals was lauded as a step toward equity and accountability. Fabian described the measure as “a signal of transparency and resource management that enhances public confidence.”

Despite challenges such as high operating costs and inadequate infrastructure, GGAN expressed optimism about Keyamo’s comprehensive reform strategy.

“These issues are being addressed with sustainable solutions,” Fabian assured. The group credited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for laying the foundation for these successes, positioning Nigeria as a leader in African aviation.