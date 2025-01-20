Socialists lauds Tinubu’s economic policies amid criticisms

The Socialist Liberation Movement (SLM), a coalition of 100 civil society organisations, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s economic initiatives, describing them as transformative and impactful.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Dr Agabi Emmanuel, the convener of SLM, highlighted key reforms, including removing fuel subsidies and flotation of the naira, which he claimed have bolstered economic confidence.

“President Tinubu has taken significant steps to stabilise the economy, reduce inflation, and improve fiscal management,” said Emmanuel.

The group applauded the creation of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC) and the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET), which it said have strengthened economic governance.

Tinubu’s agricultural policies, such as the Food Security and Agricultural Mechanisation Programme and the National Agriculture Growth Scheme-Agro-pocket, were also praised.

Dr Emmanuel noted their potential to enhance food production, reduce import reliance, and uplift farmers’ incomes.

“Declaring a state of emergency in agriculture underscores the government’s dedication to transforming this critical sector,” he added.

The administration’s focus on the digital economy, through initiatives like the Digital Nigeria programme, was described as a catalyst for innovation and job creation.

“Tinubu’s commitment to training three million youths in digital technology and creating one million tech jobs is unlocking Nigeria’s potential,” Emmanuel stated.

Despite challenges, the SLM urged Nigerians to support the government’s efforts.