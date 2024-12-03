Sanwo-Olu pays ₦1.5 billion compensation to 149 landowners whose properties were acquired for public interest

The Lagos State Government has paid a total of ₦1.5 billion as compensation to 149 landowners whose properties were acquired for public interest.

Presenting cheques to the affected landowners on Tuesday in Alausa, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu said that the action was a fulfilment of the promise of fair compensation to citizens whose lands were acquired for the development of the state. “Today represents a moment where partnerships between citizens and government converge to shape a prosperous future. ” Hence, we are not only honouring commitment but also reinforcing our dedication to creating a Lagos that serves all its people. “As a government, we recognise not only the invaluable support you, as landowners, have provided for our state’s ambitious development initiatives but also the spirit of cooperation and commitment,” he said.

The governor said that the ceremony showed that partnership was important for development and appreciated landowners who made it possible to build facilities for the benefit of residents. "This occasion goes beyond compensation; it signifies our unwavering commitment to enhancing the socio-economic landscape of Lagos State. “The lands we acquire are not just pieces of property; they are the lifelines upon which we build a sustainable future, establish vital public infrastructures, and drive economic transformation. “From hospitals to schools, roads, and housing projects, these lands form the core of initiatives that are essential to ensuring that every resident of Lagos State benefits from our shared resources and live with dignity,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the land acquisition by the government affected six communities Orile, Badagry, Katangura, Oyingbo Ultra Bus Terminal, Pen Cinema, Bus Terminal Abule Egba, and Maryland. One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Tinuola Adeshagba-Alegbe from Oja-Oba said that the Lagos State government did well to compensate landowners affected by the acquisition. “I wasn’t expecting any compensation. My father had three shops, my siblings are here too and we are grateful; although we didn’t get notice before the demolition. “That’s the only thing they could have done better,” she added.