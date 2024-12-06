Rivers cultist who killed couple and 4 policemen neutralised

Nkem ThankGod, a notorious kidnapper and cult leader in Rivers State, has been killed by operatives of the state police command. The 42-year-old criminal, also known as 2man, was responsible for a series of violent crimes, including the murder of several police officers, civilians, and a youth leader, as well as numerous kidnappings and attacks on oil infrastructure.

ThankGod, who hailed from Ogbologbolo in Ahoada West Local Government Area, had been on the police's most-wanted list since 2021. His criminal activities spanned across both Ahoada East and West, where he led the violent Greenlander Cult Group. Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mustapha Mohammed, confirmed that the suspect’s reign of terror ended during an intelligence-led operation on Thursday, December 5, 2024, when he was attempting to kidnap another victim in Ahoada East.

While ThankGod was neutralised, his gang managed to flee with injuries, and efforts are underway to apprehend them. According to the police, ThankGod's criminal activities included the murder of two policemen and several civilians, including the killing of Mr. and Mrs. Rex Kiriki and Mrs. Abigail Victor. He was also implicated in the killing of two Shell staff members in Ahoada West, as well as a string of kidnappings, ransom extortions, and carjackings. In addition, he was known for frequent attacks on government and oil facilities.