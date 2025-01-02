Retired Federal officer murdered in Kwara on New Year’s Day

Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, was plunged into mourning on New Year’s Day following the brutal murder of AbdulRazaq Ajani, a retired controller of works from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The tragic incident occurred at 3 p.m. at his residence on Dele Gege Street, Tanke.

Ajani had just returned from his hometown, Offa, with his wife and children when four young men, aged 18 to 22, infiltrated his compound.

CCTV footage showed two of the assailants loitering outside the gate, one sipping from a water bottle while the others entered the premises.

Ajani approached them at his main door, apparently unaware of their deadly intentions.

“What appeared to be a conversation suddenly turned deadly,” a family member recounted.

The attackers hacked Ajani to death with small axes, leaving his family in shock and a blood-stained corridor behind.

Neighbours, alerted by the family’s anguished cries, arrived after the assailants had fled.

The police have evacuated the body but are yet to release an official statement.

Ajani, a respected civil engineer, retired four years ago but resumed contract work with the ministry last year. Known for his humility and contributions to the community, his death has left residents devastated.