Reps endorse Senate's removal of CCT chairman Danladi Umar

The House of Representatives has endorsed the Senate's decision to remove Danladi Umar as Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

This resolution followed a motion presented by Majority Leader Julius Ihonvbere on Tuesday, November 26, invoking Section 17(3) of the Fifth Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.

Ihonvbere cited Umar’s involvement in a public altercation with a security guard at Abuja’s Banex Plaza as a major factor.

“The Chairman’s conduct undermines the sacred image of the CCT and contravenes the ideals of corporate governance,” Ihonvbere argued.

He added that Umar’s refusal to attend subsequent Senate ethics hearings after admitting to the incident further frustrated investigations.

However, the motion sparked debate. Mansur Soro raised a constitutional point of order, insisting that President Bola Tinubu should have formally requested Umar’s removal.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas dismissed the objection, allowing the motion to proceed. When put to a vote, the motion passed overwhelmingly.

This development aligns with a similar Senate resolution, which initially faced backlash for citing the incorrect constitutional provision.

Senior lawyers had criticised the Senate for referencing Section 157 instead of the proper Section 17(3). The error was later corrected before finalising Umar’s removal.

The joint decision by both legislative chambers underscores the 10th National Assembly’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining institutional integrity.