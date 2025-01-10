Report uncovers major irregularities in 2025 federal budget

BudgIT, a leading civic-tech organisation advocating for transparency in Nigeria’s governance, has identified significant omissions in the proposed 2025 Federal Government budget.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 9, the group criticised the absence of detailed allocations for critical government bodies and questioned the budget’s overall transparency.

The statement, signed by Communications Associate Nancy Odimegwu, highlighted missing budget breakdowns for agencies such as the National Judicial Council (₦341.63bn) and TETFund (₦940.5bn).

BudgIT also pointed out that the financial plans for key enterprises like the Nigeria Ports Authority and the Nigerian Customs Service were absent from the ₦49.7tn budget , which President Bola Tinubu presented to the National Assembly on 18 December 2024.

BudgIT’s concerns extend to the allocation of ₦2.49tn for regional development commissions under personnel costs.

“This approach obscures operational expenses and undermines accountability,” the statement read.

Omission of Lagos-Calabar coastal road project

The organisation also flagged the exclusion of funding for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, warning that late-stage resource reallocation could disrupt other essential projects.

The organisation scrutinised military welfare provisions, including bulletproof SUVs and foreign medical treatment for military generals.

These allocations, BudgIT argued, clash with President Tinubu’s pledge to reduce governance costs.

“These provisions could further strain the federal budget,” BudgIT noted.

BudgIT also criticised the National Assembly’s history of modifying executive proposals, often inserting underdeveloped projects that lack proper design and cost analysis.

“This practice distorts the budget’s intent and disconnects it from Nigeria’s long-term development goals,” the group stated.

Call for thorough review of 2025 budget by lawmakers

A key recommendation from BudgIT is for the National Assembly to conduct a thorough and responsible review of the 2025 budget.

The organisation emphasised public participation as crucial to aligning the budget with citizens’ priorities, particularly those related to job creation, poverty reduction, and inclusive economic growth.

“The legislature must ensure resource efficiency, eliminate waste, and align budgetary decisions with the nation’s long-term economic objectives,” BudgIT added.

The organisation also underscored legacy issues, including inaccurate macroeconomic assumptions leading to fiscal risks, financing challenges, and rising public debt.

In 2024, over 7,400 capital projects amounting to ₦2.24tn were inserted into the budget, further complicating resource allocation.

BudgIT’s analysis underscores the need for accountability and strategic planning in Nigeria’s budget process.