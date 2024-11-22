Report uncovers 25% of Kano primary schools operates with 1 teacher

A new study by the Partnership for Learning for All in Nigeria (PLANE), a UK-funded education programme, has exposed critical challenges in Kano State’s education sector.

It revealed that 25% of primary schools have only one teacher for all six grades.

This alarming statistic emerged during the presentation of PLANE’s Learning Outcomes Assessment findings on Thursday, November 21.

The study, conducted in PLANE-supported Local Government Areas (LGAs), showed an average pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) of 131:1, far exceeding UNESCO’s recommended 35:1 ratio.

“Both teachers and learners demonstrated high levels of absenteeism, and in about 79% of Kano classrooms, most children do not have pencils or exercise books,” the report noted.

Despite these challenges, the assessment highlighted improvements in literacy and mathematics in PLANE-supported schools.

Joseph Wales, Education Adviser at the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said: “PLANE and the British Council have demonstrated the potential of these approaches to improve learning outcomes despite significant challenges. We must now work in partnership at all levels to ensure education for all in Kano.”

Sam Achimugu, PLANE’s Deputy National Team Lead, acknowledged the state government’s commitment but stressed the need for systemic reforms.

“We are working to ensure that progress extends beyond the LGAs we currently support, but stakeholders must collaboratively address systemic challenges,” he stated.

Stakeholders at the event applauded PLANE’s efforts but called for teacher redistribution to rural areas, where shortages are most acute.

Amina Umar, Board Secretary of the Kano State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), said, “SUBEB has started taking action, and the state government has declared a state of emergency in education to address these issues.”

Umar also urged local governments to appoint competent education leaders to resolve issues of absenteeism and mismanagement.