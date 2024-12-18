Report: Insecurity costs Nigerians ₦2.2 trillion in ransom over 12 months

Nigerians paid an alarming ₦2.2 trillion in ransoms between May 2023 and April 2024, according to the National Bureau of Statistics' (NBS) latest Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey.

The report underscores the worsening insecurity across the country, revealing that households affected by kidnappings bore the brunt of this financial burden.

"The average amount paid as ransom was ₦2,670,693," the NBS stated, adding that a staggering N2.23 trillion was paid during the period.

A total of 51.89 million crime incidents were recorded, with the North-West region reporting the highest number of cases at 14.4 million.

The North-Central region followed with 8.8 million incidents, while the South-East recorded the lowest at 6.18 million.

The survey highlighted significant disparities between rural and urban areas. Rural households experienced 26.53 million crime incidents , marginally surpassing the 25.36 million recorded in urban areas.

Kidnapping and home robberies were particularly notable, with 4.14 million households affected.

“These figures highlight the escalating threat posed by criminal activities across Nigeria,” the report noted.