Released Kaduna EndBadGovernance protesters deny torture claims, say sponsor Khalid was not abused

Some of the released EndBadGovernance protesters arrested during the August 2024 nationwide protests in Kaduna said they were never tortured while in detention.

They also stated that they never saw their alleged sponsor, Khalid, while in detention. Narrating their accounts after their release, they said they were treated fairly during their stay in detention.

One of the released protesters, Dahiru Hamza from Tudun Wada, Kaduna, stated that their release followed the new DSS Director-General’s decision.

He explained, “Honestly, I was not happy with the person who sponsored us to the protest, Khalid.

“This was because he convinced us to believe that he had police authorisation to embark on the protest, only for us to end up in DSS custody.

“But, we were lucky; since our arrest, we were never tortured or maltreated.

”I sometimes challenged our sponsor, who was with us in the same room for days.

"None of us was tortured in that room, and I never saw him being tortured either.”