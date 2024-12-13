Pressure on Tinubu as stakeholders push to resolve NCAA leadership vacuum

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) is grappling with a leadership vacuum after Capt. Chris Najomo’s tenure as Acting Director-General expired on December 12, 2024.

Stakeholders in the aviation sector are urging President Bola Tinubu to appoint a substantive leader to ensure stability in the agency.

Najomo assumed the acting role on December 13, 2023, after Capt. Musa Nuhu, the former Director-General, was suspended amid corruption allegations under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Although Nuhu’s terminal leave letter was submitted two weeks ago, the EFCC report remains unpublished.

Amid the uncertainty, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN), a coalition of aviation stakeholders, has called for Najomo’s confirmation as substantive Director-General.

In a statement by its Secretary-General, Opialu Opailu, RHAN praised Najomo’s tenure, citing significant advancements under his leadership.

“His tenure as Managing Director of an airline gives him unique insight into the industry’s challenges. As both a pilot and administrator, Capt. Najomo has implemented policies that balance regulatory oversight with industry development.

“This approach ensures operators thrive while passengers enjoy safety and reliability,” Opailu said.

RHAN argued that Najomo’s confirmation would ensure continuity and build on his achievements.

“The era of leadership instability and corruption in the NCAA is over. Aviation is critical to Nigeria’s economic transformation, and under Capt. Najomo, the NCAA is well-positioned to drive this change,” the statement read.

The Federal Government’s Public Service Rules limit acting appointments to 12 months, intensifying the urgency for a permanent appointment.

Stakeholders emphasise that swift action is needed to avoid disrupting the NCAA’s progress.