Pos operator to spend 3 months in jail for running away with shop owner's ₦200k

An Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun, on Monday, sentenced one Waheed Salako, 46, to three months imprisonment for obtaining ₦200,000 under false pretences.

The convict, a POS operator, whose address was not provided, had earlier pleaded not guilty to the two counts of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing. Delivering her judgment, the Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Fadairo, however, granted the convict an option of ₦20,000.

Fadairo also ordered the convict to restitute the ₦200,000 to the complainant, Mr Waheed Adegun. The magistrate said that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt that Salako committed the offences levelled against him.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp E.O. Adaraloye told the court that the convict committed the offences on September 2, 2024, at Idiroko, Sango-Ota. Adaraloye said that the convict was a Point of Sales (POS) operator having his table in front of Adegun’s shop.

The prosecutor said that Salako borrowed ₦200,000 from Adegun with the agreement to pay back the money. He said;

Salako converted the money borrowed from the complainant to his own use and subsequently ran away instead of refunding the ₦200,000

Adaraloye said that offences contravened Section 390 and 419 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.