Policeman’s wife welcomes triplets a year after delivering twins

A 25-year-old woman, Firdausi Muhammad, has made headlines in Jigawa State after welcoming triplets just a year after giving birth to twins.

Firdausi delivered the babies—one boy and two girls—via a Caesarean section at Dutse General Hospital on Saturday at around 12:30 pm.

The newborns and their mothers are reportedly in good health, receiving care from the hospital’s medical team.

Firdausi’s earlier twins, a boy and a girl, were born just months ago.

Her husband, Dayyabu Muhammad, a junior police officer serving at the Jigawa State Police Command, expressed his gratitude and excitement over the new additions to their family.

However, he acknowledged the significant challenges ahead and appealed for prayers and support.

Speaking to reporters, Firdausi called on the Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, his wife, and kind-hearted individuals to assist her family in raising their five children.

“I am appealing to the Jigawa State Governor, his wife, and compassionate individuals to help us properly take care of them,” she said.

The family’s story has sparked a mix of admiration and concern as the young couple navigates the joy and financial demands of raising five children under the age of two.