Police invite Adebutu after DSS grills ex-Ogun PDP guber candidate

The Ogun State Police Command has invited Ladi Adebutu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2023 elections, to its headquarters in Abeokuta.

This follows his recent questioning by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The police invitation is reportedly tied to alleged disturbances during the November 16 local government elections, in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) claimed all seats. Adebutu is accused of recruiting about 40 unauthorised police officers from Lagos and mobilising PDP supporters to disrupt the polls.

Though police confirmation remains pending, sources indicate that Adebutu is still at the police command headquarters.

This development follows his release on Tuesday, November 19, after a DSS grilling. Adebutu strongly denied the accusations, asserting that the actions against him were politically motivated.

"The allegations were so baseless that it became clear their purpose was to silence me as a voice of the opposition," Adebutu stated.

He described the local government elections as neither free nor fair, emphasising his right to express dissent.

"My contention regarding the flawed elections is my fundamental right to free speech and free thought," Adebutu added.