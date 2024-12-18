Police arrest woman for throwing her baby into river

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested over 30 individuals, including a young woman, Blessing Ibuku, who was detained in connection with the tragic death of her 10-month-old child. The suspects, apprehended for various criminal activities such as robbery, kidnapping, cultism, and murder, were paraded on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at the police headquarters in Asaba. In the same operation, police recovered a total of 150 firearms, including 32 AK-47 rifles.

Speaking at a press briefing, Commissioner of Police Abaniwonda Olufemi highlighted the efforts made by the command to combat crime since he took office in February 2024. He credited the support from other security agencies, local stakeholders, and the people of Delta State for the successes achieved thus far in maintaining peace and security. One of the most disturbing cases involved the death of 10-month-old Prevail Jonathan, who was reported missing on December 4, 2024.

The baby’s body was later discovered in the Aviara community river. In the course of the investigation, the child’s mother, Blessing Ibuku, confessed to throwing her baby into the river on November 31, 2024. She explained that the act was prompted by mockery from her peers who ridiculed her for raising the child without a father. Ibuku is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing.