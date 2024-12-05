Police arrest primary school teacher for inflicting eye injury on his pupil

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a teacher, Adeola Adeyemo, for allegedly injuring an 11-year-old pupil’s eye during a class at Owiwi Nursery and Primary School in Obada Oko, Abeokuta.

The incident happened on Monday, December 2, 2024, when Adeyemo, a 400-level student from Tai Solarin University of Education who was on teaching practice, was reportedly holding a cane while managing her class.

The victim, identified as Alao Idera, accidentally ran into the cane, causing a serious injury to her right eye. The pupil’s mother, Ilesami Christiana, was notified about the incident and immediately rushed to the school.

Upon arriving, she took her daughter to the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta for emergency treatment. Medical professionals confirmed the injury was severe and required the removal of the damaged eyeball.

Following the mother’s complaint, police began an investigation and quickly apprehended the 24-year-old teacher. Ogun State Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the arrest, stating that Adeyemo was being questioned in connection with the incident.

“On December 2, 2024, around 3:00 pm, Ilesami Christiana, residing at Sabo, Abeokuta, reported that she received a phone call informing her that a teacher had injured her 11-year-old daughter, Alao Idera, in the right eye while she was attending school at Owiwi Nursery and Primary School in Obada Oko.

“The child was immediately taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta for treatment. Following this complaint, the teacher, Adeola Adeyemo, a 400-level student from Tai Solarin University in Ijebu Ode, who was on teaching practice, was swiftly arrested and is being interrogated,” she was quoted as saying.