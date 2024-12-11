Police arrest 3 with fake currencies worth ₦129bn

Operatives of Kano State Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the possession of counterfeit currency totaling over ₦129 billion. The arrest, confirmed by the police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, follows an operation that resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of fake money, which included both foreign and local currencies.

The counterfeit money recovered includes $3.37 million (about ₦2.5 billion), CFA 51.97 million (approximately ₦41.8 million), and ₦1.44 million in Nigerian naira. Haruna stated that two of the suspects were found with the fake currencies, while the third individual, from whom the money had been stolen, has also been apprehended.

This individual is currently helping the police with their investigation into the source and production of the counterfeit currency. In addition to the counterfeit funds, police operatives also recovered several illegal items. These included six rounds of live ammunition, three tricycles, eight motorcycles, and three parcels containing 175 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The police further confiscated 250 diazepam tablets, 278 sheep, and seven cattle during the operation. Haruna noted that these efforts are part of a broader strategy by the Kano State Police to combat criminal activities in the region. He highlighted that such operations have not only led to the arrest of criminals but also helped deter others from engaging in illicit activities.