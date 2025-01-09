Plastic collector in agony as hoodlums cut-off his wrist

A plastic waste collector identified as Yusuf Abubakar, has reportedly lost his left wrist after he and his colleagues were attacked by a group of armed men in Isara Remo, Ogun State.

Abubakar, along with two other plastic collectors, had arrived in the Sapaade area to gather used plastic items when they were ambushed by a gang of approximately seven men armed with dangerous weapons. According to a source within the Ogun State Police Command, the attackers pursued the group relentlessly.

When the gang appeared, Abubakar and his colleagues fled in an attempt to escape. However, while two of them managed to get away safely, Abubakar stumbled and fell, making him an easy target for the assailants. The attackers caught up with him, dragging him into a nearby forest.

Once in the bush, the attackers tied Abubakar’s hands and feet behind him, blindfolded him, and brutally severed his left wrist. After carrying out the attack, the assailants abandoned Abubakar in the forest.

Despite his grave injuries, Abubakar was able to get help and was treated at a local hospital. He later reported the attack to the police.

Ogun Police spokesperson, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident, adding that a team from the Divisional Crime Branch visited the scene, but no evidence of the crime was found. Abubakar, who had arrived in Ogun State just a few days earlier, said the attack occurred around 8:00 AM on January 6, 2025.