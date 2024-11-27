PHOTOS: Presidential crisis centre begins counter-terrorism simulation exercise

The Presidential Crisis Communication Command and Control Centre (PC4), under the Office of the National Security Adviser, has launched an inter-agency crisis response exercise to bolster the nation’s counterterrorism efforts.

The "Rapid Response Exercise 1" exercise began on Monday, November 25, 2024, and will conclude on Friday, November 29, 2024, with key simulation drills at Idu Train Station and Abuja Metro Station.

According to Rear Admiral Obeya Obeya, Director of PC4, the exercise is designed to improve the collaboration between Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in addressing terrorist threats.

“This is the fifth crisis simulation exercise conducted by PC4 in alignment with the National Crisis Management Doctrine, which fosters synergy among relevant MDAs,” Admiral Obeya explained.

The exercise includes a wide range of simulated crisis scenarios, such as health emergencies, hostage situations, terrorist firearms attacks, fires, road traffic incidents, and even chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

The drills are crucial for testing the response capacity of various agencies involved in crisis management.

In addition, Admiral Obeya stressed the importance of counter-radicalization efforts, particularly through social welfare programs.

He noted, “We must ensure that all levels of government provide the necessary services to discourage individuals from embracing terrorist ideologies. It’s not just about military operations but also about social and welfare initiatives.”