PHOTOS: President Tinubu arrives in South Africa - makes powerful declaration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Cape Town, South Africa, for the 11th session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC).

His visit underscores the enduring importance of bilateral ties between the two largest economies in Africa.

Upon landing, President Tinubu was warmly received by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Roland Lamola, and Nigeria’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

The session coincides with the 25th anniversary of the BNC framework, a pivotal mechanism for strengthening Nigeria-South Africa relations.

Tinubu calls for stronger Nigeria-South Africa partnership

President Tinubu, in a social media post, highlighted the critical focus areas of the commission.

“I arrived in Cape Town for the 11th session of the Bi-National Commission, which coincides with 25 years of strengthening ties between Nigeria and South Africa,” he wrote.

The BNC's discussions span eight working groups, including trade and investment, consular and migration issues, banking and finance, defence and security cooperation, energy, manufacturing, political consultations, and the social sector.

Tinubu expressed optimism about these talks, noting that they aim to deepen collaboration for mutual growth.

“As two of Africa’s leading economies, Nigeria and South Africa must keep working together to ensure shared prosperity for our countries and Africa,” Tinubu emphasised.

The president’s visit follows his trip to France, further signalling his administration’s focus on fostering international partnerships. His delegation includes top Nigerian officials committed to advancing the bilateral agenda.

The Nigerian presidency sees this session as an opportunity to solidify existing agreements and explore new avenues for collaboration in key sectors.

With trade and investment at the heart of the discussions, both nations aim to unlock opportunities that will benefit their citizens and the broader African continent.