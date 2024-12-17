PHOTOS: Ghana President-elect Mahama meets Tinubu at presidential villa

Ghana’s President-Elect, John Dramani Mahama, met with Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, December 16, 2024.

The courtesy visit underscored the strengthening diplomatic ties between the two West African nations.

The meeting, held at President Tinubu’s residence, was disclosed by Olusegun Dada, Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, in a post on X.

“President-Elect of Ghana, H.E John Dramani Mahama paid a courtesy visit to President Tinubu at his residence, Presidential Villa, State House Yesterday,” Dada wrote, alongside photographs of the leaders engaged in conversation.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, was also present to warmly receive Mahama, who is set to return to Ghana to prepare for his inauguration on January 7, 2025.

Mahama, 66, emerged victorious in Ghana’s 2024 general elections, marking a significant political comeback.

Mahama previously served as Ghana’s Vice President from January 2009 until July 2012 and assumed the presidency following the death of his predecessor, John Atta Mills. He served as President from July 24, 2012, until January 7, 2017.

The meeting between Mahama and Tinubu highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral cooperation and foster unity within the West African sub-region.

Both nations share longstanding political, cultural, and economic ties that have solidified their partnership over the years.

As Mahama prepares to lead Ghana once again, his visit to Nigeria reflects the importance of collaboration between African leaders to address regional challenges and promote mutual growth.