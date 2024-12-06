PH Refinery saga: Kyari gets crucial warning over Kaduna Refinery

The Arewa Youths Initiative for Energy Reforms (AYIFER) has called on Mallam Mele Kyari, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), urging him to ensure the timely and quality completion of the Kaduna refinery.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Al'Amin, and General Secretary, Engr. Gideon Yakubu, AYIFER, expressed the refinery's importance to northern Nigeria’s economy.

"The hopes of the entire northerners lie in the completion and commissioning of the Kaduna refinery for crude production," the group stated.

The youth body stressed that the refinery must meet international standards akin to the Dangote Refinery in Lagos, dismissing the criticisms surrounding the Port Harcourt refinery.

"We have not visited the Port Harcourt refinery, but reports from host communities and other Nigerians are discouraging. It has been labelled as a mere blending plant, which is unacceptable," they noted.

While acknowledging Kyari's expertise as a seasoned geologist, AYIFER urged him to resist pressures that could tarnish his reputation.

"Mallam Mele Kyari is a young man blessed by God, and he must avoid being misled by sycophants. If he fails, we fail too," the statement added.

Highlighting the economic decline in the north, AYIFER lamented the collapse of industries like groundnut pyramids and textiles.

"Our hopes are tied to this legacy refinery. We trust Almighty Allah will use Kyari to deliver it well and on time," they declared.