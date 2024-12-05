PDP suffers major setback as Ibori's daughter defects to APC

In a significant political shift, Erhriatake Ibori-Suenu, daughter of former Delta State Governor James Ibori, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement was made in a letter read on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday, December 5.

Ms Ibori-Suenu’s move is seen as a major blow to the PDP’s minority caucus, which has faced a wave of defections in recent weeks.

Her father, James Ibori, governed Delta State from 1999 to 2007 and has been a dominant figure in the PDP’s political structure in the state.

His daughter’s defection signals a potential weakening of his influence within the party.

The PDP has yet to issue an official response to the defection, but party insiders suggest that the move could prompt strategic recalibrations ahead of future elections.

This latest defection follows four Labour Party members' crossing over to the APC. Political analysts believe these developments underscore the ruling party’s growing appeal and ability to consolidate power.