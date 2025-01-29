Violent clash at PDP HQ as party chieftains trade punches during BoT meeting

A violent clash erupted at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters on Wednesday during a meeting of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), as a leadership tussle escalated into a physical confrontation.

The scuffle was triggered when Sunday Ude-Okoye, a party chieftain, was denied access to the meeting.

Ude-Okoye and Samuel Anyanwu are both claiming the office of PDP national secretary, a position that is the subject of a legal dispute.

In December 2024, the Court of Appeal ruled that Ude-Okoye should replace Anyanwu as the party’s national secretary following his nomination to the South-East zonal executive committee.

Anyanwu had previously secured court injunctions preventing his removal, but Justice Ridwan Abdullahi dismissed those rulings as “lacking in merit.”

Despite the appeal court verdict, Anyanwu insisted he remains the legitimate national secretary, citing his appeal to the Supreme Court and a filed stay of execution.

Tensions reached a boiling point when Ude-Okoye arrived at the meeting venue but was blocked by Emmanuel Okoronkwo, a party protocol officer and aide to Anyanwu.

Determined to gain entry, Ude-Okoye’s supporters scaled the fence into the secretariat, overpowered security personnel, and forced their way inside.

Security forces struggled to restore order as chaos unfolded.

Adolphus Wabara, chairman of the BoT, and Umar Damagum, acting PDP chairman, were present at the volatile gathering.

As of press time, Ude-Okoye remained outside the BoT meeting hall with his supporters while security was being reinforced at the PDP headquarters.

Armed police officers and military personnel were deployed to prevent further escalation.