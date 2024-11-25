PDP gov hands over power to deputy, details emerge

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri commenced his annual leave on Monday, November 25, handing over the reins of governance to Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

In a personally signed statement, Diri assured residents that governance would continue seamlessly during his absence.

“With effect from today, November 25, 2024, I am proceeding on my annual leave,” he announced. “My absence will not in any way affect governance in the state as the Deputy Governor has the mandate to take charge of all state functions. Additionally, there will be no delays in executing ongoing projects and programmes by ministries, agencies, and departments.”

The Governor disclosed that this was his first break since his second-term inauguration in February.

On the pressing issue of the prolonged blackout caused by the damaged Ahoada-Yenagoa 132kV power line, Diri provided updates on repair efforts.

He revealed that restringing of the vandalised line has been completed, with final repairs on towers 29 to 31 underway.

“Our intervention in repairing the vandalised towers, though the transmission line is not owned by the state, was purely in the interest of our people,” Diri explained. “The economic hardship caused by the blackout has been immense, particularly for business owners, but I am optimistic that power will be restored soon.”

Diri also announced heightened security measures to protect the repair sites, involving both conventional and local security forces.

Meanwhile, the state government has initiated plans to develop a gas turbine-powered Independent Power Plant (IPP).

“We are committed to ensuring steady electricity supply in the state in line with our ASSURED Prosperity Agenda,” he affirmed.