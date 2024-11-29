PDP crisis: Chairmanship aspirant Utaan rally members ahead of crucial NEC meeting

Conrad Terhide Utaan, an aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged party members to embrace unity as they approach the highly anticipated National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for February 2025.

In a heartfelt letter to party stakeholders, Utaan thanked supporters for their unwavering encouragement.

“Your support has fuelled my passion to serve, and I remain committed to upholding the values and principles that define our great party,” he said.

The aspirant lauded the recent resolutions from a strategic meeting in Plateau State, hailing the decision to convene the NEC meeting as “a step in the right direction.”

He called for meaningful consultations with party stakeholders to strengthen unity and ensure the PDP’s resurgence.

Acknowledging the contributions of PDP leaders, Utaan commended the National Working Committee, under Acting National Chairman Ambassador Umar Damagum, as well as the Governors’ Forum and Board of Trustees.

“Your leadership and selfless service are commendable,” he noted.

Utaan highlighted the party’s rich legacy of democracy and inclusivity, emphasising the need to harness the energy of the youth while respecting the wisdom of elders.

“Together, let us renew our commitment to building a future filled with hope, justice, and prosperity for all,” he urged.

As the PDP faces a transformative period, the February NEC meeting is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping its direction.