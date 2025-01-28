Panic in Benue as rabies virus hits communities

A rabies outbreak has sparked fear in the Kwande and Gboko Local Government Areas of Benue State following multiple reports of dog bite incidents. Seven individuals have been confirmed to have been bitten by two rabid dogs in the communities of Adikpo, Kwande, and Gboko.

The situation escalated after one of the infected dogs in Adikpo, which had been sold for consumption, was intercepted. The dog’s head was retrieved and sent for testing at the National Veterinary Research Institute in Vom, Plateau State, where it was confirmed to carry the rabies virus.

In response to the outbreak, authorities, in collaboration with the One Health Development Initiative (OHDI) and other health partners, have started implementing urgent measures.

These efforts include tracing individuals who may have been exposed to rabid dogs, initiating community awareness campaigns, and launching a mass anti-rabies vaccination drive in Kwande and Gboko. The focus on "ring vaccination" of dogs in Adikpo is also a key part of the strategy to contain the spread of the disease.

With dogs being vital in rural communities for security and companionship, the response plan not only targets the immediate crisis but also sets the groundwork for long-term rabies control.

Plans to eradicate rabies in the state by 2030 are underway, and residents are urged to vaccinate their pets and seek medical attention promptly if bitten by an animal.