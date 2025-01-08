Pandemonium in Ogun as neighbours find tenant’s decomposing body

The Kemta Divisional Police are investigating the death of Tolulope Olusanya, a 45-year-old tenant, who was found deceased in her apartment on Shittu Street, Madojutimi Abiola Way, Abeokuta.

The discovery was made on Monday, January 6, 2024, after her landlord, Adebesin Adebayo, reported to the police that he had not seen Olusanya for several days and noticed a foul odor emanating from her apartment.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers found the apartment locked from the inside. After gaining entry, they discovered Olusanya's body lying on the bed, significantly swollen, suggesting that she had been dead for some time.

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident, stating that efforts to transport the body were initially hampered due to a lack of appropriate medical equipment to prevent potential infection.

“Worried about her well-being, he went to her apartment and noticed a strong, unpleasant odour coming from inside. The door to her apartment was locked inside, prompting him to raise the alarm,” the police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Furthermore, authorities encountered difficulties in contacting Olusanya's next of kin. The Kemta Division has secured the scene and is conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Olusanya's death.

This incident, however, follows a similar occurrence on November 27, 2024, when one Fatai Hamzat was found dead in his apartment on Oremeji Street, Ijeun Tuntun, in Abeokuta.