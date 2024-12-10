Pandemonium in Kwara as fire burn 41-year-old man to death

A deadly fire in the early hours of Monday, December 9, 2024, claimed the life of a 41-year-old man, identified as Abdulfatai, at No. 158, Alaparun compound, Isale Alore, in Ilorin, Kwara State. The fire, which broke out around 2 a.m., engulfed a residential building containing 35 rooms.

Authorities believe the blaze was sparked by an ignition in a room storing highly flammable materials, including petrol, batteries, and a tire inflator engine. Abdulfatai, who was not a resident of the building, had traveled from the Alate compound in Abayawo to visit a friend and spend the night.

Unfortunately, he became trapped by the thick smoke and was unable to escape the rapidly spreading fire. Firefighters later found that he had lost consciousness due to smoke inhalation and could not survive.

The Kwara State Fire Service responded promptly to the distress call at 2:07 a.m. Fire trucks and crews arrived at the scene to battle the flames. Despite the intensity of the fire, firefighters managed to save 30 out of the 35 rooms in the building, although five rooms were completely destroyed.

The team worked tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further. In a statement, PFO Hassan Adekunle, the fire service's spokesperson, confirmed that Abdulfatai’s body had been recovered and handed over to his family. Investigations revealed that the fire was caused by spontaneous ignition in a room filled with combustible materials.