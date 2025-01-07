Pandemonium in Abuja as student dies in school explosion

Pandemonium erupted in Kuchibuyi Village, Bwari Area Council, on Monday, January 6, 2024, following a deadly explosion at Tsangagyar Sani Uthman Islamiyya School. The blast, caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), resulted in the deaths of two visitors and left several others severely injured.

According to Josephine Adeh, spokesperson for the FCT Police, the two men who died were attempting to tamper with the explosive device on the school’s veranda when it detonated. A third man and a female trader suffered critical injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment under police supervision.

The police responded quickly after receiving a distress call from the Sarki of Kuchibuyi. A team, including the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit and the Area Commander of Kubwa, was immediately dispatched to the scene. They cordoned off the area to ensure the safety of local residents and to facilitate a thorough investigation. Adeh said,

Rescue teams evacuated the victims and rushed them to the hospital. Preliminary investigations indicate that three men from Katsina had visited the school’s owner, Mallam Adamu Ashimu. It is believed they brought the explosive device with them. Tragically, two of the men died while handling the device, and the third man, along with a female vendor, sustained injuries,

Bwari Area Council Chairman, John Gabaya, confirmed the fatality and added that three others were injured, including the female vendor, who was selling a local snack known as awara at the time of the explosion. Gabaya explained,

One person died, and the others were rushed to the hospital. The vendor, who was nearby, was also injured,

Gabaya also revealed that he had ordered an investigation into Mallam Ashimu after learning that some children he had brought from Katsina to the school were also affected by the explosion. Gabaya said,

The Mallam admitted to bringing the children. I have instructed the DPO to interrogate him immediately,