Oyo Government confirms lives lost in children’s carnival stampede

Oyo State Government has confirmed the loss of several lives during a stampede at a children’s carnival held at Islamic High School, Basorun in Ibadan on Wednesday morning.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, in a statement, disclosed that the majority of the victims were children.

“The government has swiftly mobilised a rapid response team following the incident.

“Victims of the incident have been swiftly transported to various hospitals within the Ibadan metropolis for medical attention,” he said.