Oyebanji condemns looting during Igede-Ekiti fire, pledges relief for victims

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has condemned the reported cases of looting by some unscrupulous elements during the fire outbreak in the Igede-Ekiti community that engulfed property worth millions of Naira.

Oyebanji said this on Tuesday during his visit to the spot of the inferno that engulfed two buildings, which included six shops and other residential apartments in the Igede-Ekiti community. He promised to investigate the masterminds of the looting and bring them to justice, as he expressed elation that no life was lost.

Oyebanji, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye, sympathised with the victims, pledging that the government would intervene by bringing succour to their sufferings through relief materials.

He said that the operatives of the Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) would come to do the enumeration of the victims and estimate the losses.

Oyebanji condemns looting as fire razes multi million naira property in Ekiti

He said that the inferno must have surged due to an electricity spark occasioned by high voltage and melting of wires, saying this made it expedient for shop owners to always switch off their appliances at night.

The governor also visited the palace of Onigede of Igede-Ekiti, Oba James Aladesuru, to sympathise with him on the occurrence and promised that his government would swiftly commence enumeration of the property lost for intervention.

Expressing grief over the occurrence, Aladesuru appreciated the governor for displaying compassion and empathy at this excruciating time for the victims. The traditional ruler appealed to the government for assistance to the victims to enable them to return to their businesses.