Over 5,000 PDP members join APC in Ikorodu ahead of Local Council Elections

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State on Friday, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the APC chairman for Ikorodu, Alhaji Waheed Animashaun, received the over 5,000 new entrants, into the ruling party at its secretariat in the area.

Animashaun assured them of equal treatment.

Animashaun said the local government election would be held in all 20 councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

He urged them to be present at the ward meetings for recognition and integration as party members, stressing that their Permanent Voters Card(PVC) is their weapon. He said;

Our doors are always open to defectors from opposition parties in Ikorodu, with the assurance of equal rights to everybody whether old or new.

This defection is an indication that APC is generally accepted in Ikorodu, which is an assurance of our party’s victory in the coming council elections.

The Decampees

Animashaun, lauded the decision of the defectors to join the ruling party, saying it was a clear indication that the APC administration had performed credibly well, at the three tiers of government. He appealed to both new and old members to validate their membership cards.

Earlier, Mr Olugbenga Shittu, who led his supporters from PDP, said it was a collective decision by his members, who have seen achievements of the APC-led administration and developments in the local government area.

Shittu, who contested for Ikorodu Federal House of Representative in 2023 on the platform of PDP, expressed gratitude to the APC leadership for receiving and accepting him and his supporters with love.

In his remarks, Mr Abiodun Ogunleye, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos state, urged the people to get their APC membership cards and vote for APC in the coming council election.

Ogunleye urged members to support the Renewed Hope Agenda and policies of President Bola Tinubu, as it is geared toward the betterment of citizens and the economic growth of Nigeria. He added;

The PVC is your power, come out en-mass and vote for landslide victory in the coming council election.

Also speaking, Mr Wasiu Adesina, Chairman of Ikorodu local government area, said his administration would continue to give out free jamb forms to youths who are interested in furthering their education.

Parents should inform their wards, he added.