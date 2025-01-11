Ooni of Ife on Queen Naomi’s trial; I can’t interfere beyond praying for her

The case is before the court. We cannot interfere with the court process; we will wait for the court’s outcome, and we will not take any step that will jeopardize the court’s process on the matter. We hope she will eventually be exonerated. We don’t know what the court has for her.



The only thing we can do for her now is to pray to God to vindicate her, and the Ooni, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, believes God will vindicate her because she had good intentions for the program. She has always cared for children, especially the underprivileged, even when she was in the palace. Nobody ever died during such events when she organized them in the past.



She must have organized about three or four editions while at the palace, and nobody died. We understand she had been doing it even before she came to the palace and continued doing it after leaving the palace. The Ibadan edition is not the first children’s program she has held since leaving the palace