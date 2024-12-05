Ondo lawmaker encourages women to participate more in politics ahead of upcoming LG elections

A member of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Olawunmi Fayemi-Obayelu, has urged women in the state to engage in politics by vying for political offices in the forthcoming local government elections. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) has scheduled the elections in all 18 local government areas in the state for January 18, 2025.

Fayemi-Obayelu, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, also called on all ward leaders and party chieftains to support women for positions in the forthcoming polls. Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Okitipupa, the lawmaker, representing Ilaje Constituency II, emphasised the importance of women in the political and social development of any society, saying that they should be fully involved in the exercise.

According to her, women have clear visions when it comes to social issues and the development of local communities, as they understand the workings of the government and their impacts on the people at the grassroots.

“It is also important to note that the rate of women involvement in politics at the local, state and national levels is seriously declining and that is why we have been advocating for more women coming into politics. “So our leaders need to encourage women to participate in politics by supporting them, campaigning for them and making sure they emerge as winners in the forthcoming local government polls. “We all know that Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa is a gender equaliser and a great advocate for women's inclusion in the political process and system. “He is a man who strongly believes that women advancement in politics is an open opportunity for the development, advancement and growth of the state,” she said.