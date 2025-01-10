Okada man killed, huts burnt in fresh Ogun border clash

Violence erupted on Tuesday, January 7, 2024, in Awowo Village, Ogun State, after a tragic motorcycle accident involving a cow. The incident, which claimed the life of a 25-year-old okada rider, Samuel Awe, and left three others injured, has led to escalating tensions between local youths and the Fulani herder community.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:50 PM, as Awe, a citizen of Benin Republic, was driving from Awowo to Lafunke Village with three passengers: 15-year-old Abayomi Awe, Benjamin Daniel, and Samuel Basit.

Their motorcycle collided with a cow that had reportedly wandered onto the road, causing the vehicle to topple. Awe was taken to Ari’s Hospital in Obada Oko, where he was pronounced dead, while the other three passengers were treated for injuries at a local clinic.

Following the fatality, anger erupted within the Awowo community, and on the following day, a group of youths attacked a nearby Fulani settlement, accusing the herders of negligence in allowing their cattle to roam freely on the road.

The mob set fire to two huts belonging to the herders, prompting a swift response from the police.

The Ogun State Police Command, led by the Divisional Crime Officer, intervened to calm the situation, arresting a 48-year-old man, Abdulaziz Master, in connection with the arson.

Police authorities have emphasised that efforts are underway to address the root of the violence through dialogue, with a peace meeting between the Awowo villagers and the Fulani community already arranged.

Ogun Police spokesperson Omolola Odutola confirmed the incidents, stating that investigations are ongoing and assuring the public that steps are being taken to prevent further violence. She said;

Both communities are urged to remain peaceful and allow the law to take its course,

The incident in Awowo follows a string of similar clashes in the region, including an earlier confrontation in the Iwoye-Ketu area of Ogun State, where tensions between hunters and herders escalated into violence last year.